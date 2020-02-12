Arkansas vs. UT-Arlington preview

This will be the ninth meeting between Arkansas and UTA. The Razorbacks own an 8-0 advantage in the series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (2-1)

What: Razorbacks looking to start 3-0 at home for fourth straight year

When: Wednesday – Dec. 2 – 8:00 pm (CT)

Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena

How (to follow):

- TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback)

^ CLICK HERE to Watch SEC/ESPN Online

- Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

- Sirius/XM: XM Channel 191 - Streaming Online on channel 962

- Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE

- UT Arlington Basketball Media Page: CLICK HERE

- Fan Game Day Information: CLICK HERE

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 2) to host UT Arlington. Tip-off is set for 8:00 pm, the game will be telecast on SEC Network.

This will be the ninth meeting between Arkansas and UTA. The Razorbacks own an 8-0 advantage in the series.

The last time Arkansas hosted the Mavericks, like this year, it was the Razorbacks third game of the season. Arkansas won 78-60 on Nov. 23, 2018 to finish the Hardwood Classic with a 4-0 record and be claimed champion.

Graduate senior Jalen Tate is just 36 points shy of 1,000 for his career. He is also just 49 rebounds shy of 400 and nine assist shy of 300.

Redshirt junior JD Notae is 42 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Connor Vanover had 16 rebounds and six blocked shots in the win over North Texas. He is the only player in the SEC to have 16 boards and 6 rejections in a game since Kentucky’s Anthony Davis posted 16 rebounds and six blocked shots in the 2012 NCAA Championship game. Ironically, both Vanover and Davis both scored six points in the wins.

Arkansas held Mississippi Valley scoreless for 7:25 during a 28-0 run in the first and held the Delta Devils scoreless for 2:56 to start the second half. Versus North Texas, Arkansas broke a 19-19 tie with a 10-0 run in the first half and held the Mean Green scoreless for the first 4:55 of the second half.­