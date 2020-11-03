NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Who: #11 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12) vs #14 Vanderbilt Commodores (11-20)

What: Round 1 of the 2020 SEC Championship

When: Wednesday – March 11 – approx. 8:30 pm (CT)

Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena (20,000)

How (to follow):

- TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Andy Kennedy, Jon Sunvold, Alyssa Lange)

^ CLICK HERE to Watch ESPN/SEC Network Online

- Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE

- Sirius/XM: Sirius: 138 - XM Channel 190 - Streaming Online on channel 961

- Live Stats: SEC Tournament Central

- Arkansas Game Notes: CLICK HERE

- Vanderbilt Game Notes: CLICK HERE

- SEC Interactive Bracket: CLICK HERE

Versus Vanderbilt

• This will be the 40th meeting between Arkansas and Vanderbilt — all but two have come since Arkansas joined the SEC. The Razorbacks own a 27-12 advantage in the series and are 4-1 versus the Commodores in the SEC Tournament.

• Arkansas has won five straight and nine of the last 10. In a scheduling quirk, six of nine games in the span were played in Bud Walton Arena from 2015-2020.

LAST TIME THEY MET — Jan. 15, 2020 — Fayetteville

• Jimmy Whitt Jr., scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Arkansas to a 75-55 victory over Vanderbilt at Bud Walton Arena.

• Reggie Chaney (6-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 at the line) tied his career-high with 14 points while Desi Sills contributed 13 points and a career-high seven rebounds.

• Whitt’s career-high 30 points were unexpected as the game featured three of the top 10 scorers in the SEC – Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Saben Lee. All three went scoreless in the first half.

• After Lee’s first points – and old-fashion 3-point play at 17:24 – the Commodores got to within four (37-33). However, that is as close as they would get. Arkansas got the back-to-back 3-pointers from Joe to lead by 10 and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Arkansas at Bridgestone / SEC

• Arkansas is 5-7 all-time at Bridgestone Arena.

• Arkansas has reached the final of two SEC Tournaments played at Bridgestone Arena (2015 and 2017).

• The Razorbacks have reached the semifinals in three of the last five SEC Tournaments (2015, 2017 and 2018).

• In 27 previous SEC Tournaments, Arkansas is 26-27, won the 2000 championship, has reached seven finals and 14 semifinals.

BEST Scoring DUO IN SEC / Among Best in NCAA

• Arkansas is the only team in the SEC to feature two players in the league’s top 10 for scoring.

^ Mason Jones (1st / 22.0) • Isaiah Joe (7th / 16.8)

^ Jimmy Whitt Jr ranks 13th in the SEC in scoring (14.1).

^ Arkansas and Alabama are the only two schools with three in the league’s top 15.

• Jones and Joe are the best scoring duo among the NCAA Power Conferences.

• Arkansas is one of 10 schools to have two players among the NCAA top 125.

• The following are the NCAA top scoring duos:

^ Hampton - 46.8 - Jermaine Marrow (24.8 - 3rd NCAA) • Ben Stanley (22.0 - 9th NCAA)

^ UTSA - 45.7 - Jhivann Jackson (27.2 - 2nd NCAA) • Keaton Wallace (18.5 - 64th NCAA)

^ UT Martin - 39.4 - Quintin Dove (20.0 - 25th NCAA) • Parker Stewart (19.2 - 46th NCAA)

^ Austin Peay - 39.2 - Terry Taylor (21.8 - 13th NCAA) • Jordyn Adams (17.4 - 102nd NCAA)

^ Arkansas - 38.8 - Mason Jones (2.0 - 8th NCAA) • Isaiah Joe (16.8 - 125th NCAA)

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.