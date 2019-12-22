NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No. 21 Arkansas Women’s Basketball (11-1) beat Little Rock (2-8), 86-53, in Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday afternoon. With the win, Arkansas is off to its best start since 2013-14, when the Hogs opened the season with 13 straight victories.

Chelsea Dungee and Alexis Tolefree paced the Hogs, going for 21 points each. With her 21 in the game, Dungee became the fastest Razorback to ever reach 1,000 points at Arkansas, needing just 49 games in the Red & White to do it. Tolefree, meanwhile, matched her season-high against the Trojans, and went for 20+ for the third time in her last four games.

TURNING POINT

Little Rock refused to go away in this one, cutting the Razorback lead to just 10 points with 8:13 to play in the third quarter. Then, Arkansas went on one of its patented runs, using an 18-6 spurt to build some breathing room.

Tolefree led the way during the run, putting in six of the 18 points. The highlight of the surge came at the 5:55 mark of the third period, when Tolefree eurostepped to the goal for two. On the next trip down, she found a wide-open Amber Ramirez in the corner, who would splash home a three to make it a 17-point game with 5:25 to go in the frame.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Dungee became the fastest Razorback ever to reach 1,000 points, needing just 49 games to do so.

Dungee also led the Hogs on the glass, pulling down eight rebounds against the Trojans. That matched her season-high.

Tolefree has now posted three of her six-career 20+ point games over the last four contests.

Ramirez reached double-digits yet again for the Hogs, going for 12 points (4-8 3PT). She has reached double-figures nine times in 12 games this season.

A’Tyanna Gaulden continues to be a force off the bench for the Hogs, going for 15 points against Little Rock. She has now scored in double-figures in three straight contests.

Little Rock native Erynn Barnum was dominant near the rim on Saturday afternoon, recording a career-high four rejections. She became the first freshman Razorback to record four or more blocks in a game since Macy Weaver had four against UTEP (11/23/17).

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will head home to finish their non-conference schedule, as they will host UT Martin on Sunday, December 29. That game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. CT, and will be streamable on SECN+.

