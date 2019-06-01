COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jalen Harris scored 15 points and Desi Sills added 14 as Arkansas held on for a 73-71 victory at Texas A&M in a Southeastern Conference opener on Saturday night.

The Razorbacks (10-3, 1-0 SEC) won for the first time in four tries in SEC openers at A&M (6-6, 0-1).

The teams traded leads for much of the second half before Arkansas heated up from long range. Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and then Jones again coolly drained 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions starting with about five minutes left in the game.

The last lifted Arkansas to a 62-59 lead with 4:11 remaining, and the Razorbacks added to it with another 3-pointer from Jones with 3:23 left. That gave Arkansas an insurmountable 65-59 lead.

Even when Jones missed a 3-pointer during that stretch, as he did with 2:04 remaining, Gabe Osabuohien was there to snag the rebound on a possession capped by a Harris driving layup in the paint.

Jones was 3-of-11 from the 3-point line overall, but made the long-range offerings when it counted most.

Arkansas led 32-31 at halftime on the strength of Sills' 13 points in the first 20 minutes. The Aggies also missed eight of their nine 3-point attempts in the first half, in leading only briefly over that span.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were upset about opening SEC play at A&M for the fourth time in seven seasons, and they had reason to be with the unbalanced scheduling. It didn't matter on Saturday, however, with Jones' long-range shooting late in the game. Arkansas was picked to finish 10th in league play, but as Harris pointed out, it was big to win the opener on the road.

A&M: The Aggies needed this one in a big way, and not simply because it was their SEC opener. They were coming off an 88-73 home loss to Texas Southern, a stunning setback that snapped a five-game win streak. They're on the road for their next two, and are looking at starting 0-3 square in the eyes.

UP NEXT

Arkansas plays at home for the first time in conference, playing host to Florida on Wednesday night.