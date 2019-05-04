AUBURN, Ala. — The struggles for the Razorback bullpen continued Friday afternoon as Arkansas fell 6-3 to Auburn in game one of a doubleheader.

Isaiah Campbell cruised through five innings before surrendering three runs with two outs in the 6th. He finished the afternoon with 6.2 IP, 3 ER, 7H, and 3 strikeouts.

Once again Dave Van Horn was forced to go to his bullpen where Kevin Kopps surrendered the go ahead runs while the Tigers added another off reliever Zebulon Vermillion. Auburn's three runs in the 8th we're plenty to shutdown Arkansas 6-3.

Heston Kjerstad the lone bright spot for Arkansas crushing his 6th home run of the season.

The Diamond Hogs losing streak now sits at four.