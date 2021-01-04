Au’Diese Toney Jumps on Muss Bus

Au’diese Toney, a rising senior transfer from Pitt, has signed with Arkansas, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced today.

Au’diese Toney, a rising senior transfer from Pitt, has signed with Arkansas, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman announced today. (His first name is pronounced Awe-Deece.)

Toney is a 6-6, 210-pound wing that played three seasons with the Pitt Panthers. He is originally from Huntsville, Ala., and went to high school at Trinity Christian Academy [N.C.]. Toney scored 763 points (9.78 avg.) in his three years at Pitt and averaged 5.42 rebounds (423 total). He shot 42.6 percent from the field (264-of-620) – including 30.2 percent from 3-point range (59-189) – and was a career 66.2 percent free throw shooter (178-of-269). He added 88 assists and 80 steals with three career double-doubles.

He played in and started 16 games in the 2021-22 season for the Panthers. He did not play the final six games. He chose to enter the transfer portal on Feb. 25. He was averaging a career-best 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Toney scored 15 or more points in nine games, including three 20-plus point efforts, and was considered one of the top wing defenders in the conference.

At the time of his departure, Toney ranked among the ACC leaders in scoring (14.4 ppg. - 13th), free throw attempts (87 FTA - 5th), offensive rebounds (2.31 - 11th) and minutes (34.96 mpg. - 8th). He led the team in scoring once – getting 20 in the season opener versus Saint Francis – and led the Panthers in rebounding twice – getting 14 versus Syracuse and nine at Georgia Tech. He made a team-best 13 free throws in a game twice, the last time coming versus Duke.

2020-21 (Jr. at Pitt):

Played and started in 16 games while averaging 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds – both second-best on the team … In ACC play, averaged 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds – also second-best on the team … In his final game with the Panthers, posted 17 points, five rebounds and three assists versus NC State … Recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals at Georgia Tech … Tallied a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a home win over Duke … Also in that game, set career highs in free throws made (13) and free throw attempts (17) … Scored 18 points and added five rebounds and two steals in a home win over Syracuse … Recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds in a road win at Syracuse. … His putback with 8.2 seconds remaining gave the Panthers their first lead of the game (61-60) and Pitt went on to win 63-60 … Delivered 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win at Miami … Finished with 18 points and eight rebounds (five offensive boards) in a road win over Northwestern … Knocked down a pair of 3-point field goals and finished with 15 points and five assists against Northern Illinois … Topped the 20-point mark in each of the first two games of the season, becoming the first Panther to accomplish that feat since the 2011-12 season … Went 7-of-11 from the field and got to the free throw line 11 times en route to a 20-point, four-rebound, six-assist effort in a win over Drexel … Opened the season with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals against Saint Francis … Was 8-of-11 from the field, including a career-best 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

2019-20 (So. at Pitt):

Averaged 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while starting 25 of 31 games played ... Shot 46.1 percent (107-of-232) from the field, including 32.8 percent (22-of-67) from three-point range … Scored in double figures 14 times, including a pair of game with 20 or more points scored … Led the team in scoring four times and in rebounds on six occasions … Averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.9 percent (87-of-178) from the field over the final 22 games of the season ... Recorded 11 of his 14 double-figure scoring games in that span … Had 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals in an ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest (3/10) … Scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field at NC State (2/29) ... Added six rebounds and two steals versus the Wolfpack … Went 6-of-8 from the field and finished with 13 points and four rebounds against Virginia (2/22) … Posted 15 points and seven rebounds at No. 8 Florida State (2/18) … Recorded his first career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Miami (2/2) ... Went 5-of-7 from the field and scored 13 points in the opening half of play … Posted a career-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field at No. 9 Duke (1/28) ... Also established career bests in field goals, field goal attempts, three-point field goals (three) and minutes played (40) … Scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field in the win over Boston College (1/22) … Registered nine points, seven rebounds and two steals in a home win over North Carolina (1/18).

2018-19 (Fr. at Pitt):

Started in 28 of the 32 games he appeared in ... Averaged 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game ... Led the team in total rebounds (179), offensive rebounds (61) and rebounds per game (5.6) ... Ranked in the top 25 in the ACC in rebounds … Had five or more rebounds in 18 contests … Scored in double figures nine times with one 20-point game … Scored 12 points as well as grabbing seven rebounds at No. 2 Virginia (3/2) ... Went 5-of-7 from the field … Grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds at Georgia Tech (2/20) … Recorded nine rebounds along with seven points and two steals at Syracuse (1/19) … Went 7-of-10 from the field and finished with 17 points along with six rebounds at No. 15 NC State (1/12) … Posted nine points and eight rebounds in a win over No. 11 Florida State (1/14) … Finished with 14 points and three rebounds in a win over Colgate (12/29) … Recorded his first 20-point game of his college career, finishing with 20 points and eight rebounds against New Orleans (12/20) ... Went 5-of-10 from the field and 8-of-8 from the foul line in the win.

High School:

Played his final two years at Trinity Christian [Fayetteville, N.C.] under head coach Heath Vandevender … Helped lead Trinity Christian to a 25-6 record and the North Carolina 1A state championship in 2018 ... Named National Athletic Association of Private Schools Division 4 All-American ... also received Division 4 NAAPS Player of the Year honors … Averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game … NCISAA 1A first team all-state selection … Scored a team-high 17 points to pace the Crusaders to a 70-62 state title game win over Greenfield (2/25) … Played his sophomore season at Northwood Temple (N.C.) ... led the team to a 21-14 record and a trip to the state final four … Named to state all-tournament first team in 2017 … Helped Columbia High School (Huntsville, Ala.) to an 18-11 record as a freshman ... Received second team all-tournament honors after leading the team to regional conference finals.

Personal:

Born Au’Diese Mavaire Toney Nov. 12, 1999 … Son of Abdul Teague and Tartesha Toney Teague ... Has an older brother, Jaeshon, and a younger sister, Aunya … Cousin, Trevor Lacy, played basketball at Alabama and NC State ... Cousin, John Petty, is a member of the Alabama basketball team … God-brother, Khwan Fore, plays basketball at Louisville … Moved up to the 114th spot in the 247Sports 2018 class rankings after reclassifying.