LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The first group of players for the XFL draft have been announced and it includes several Arkansas players, including former Razorback quarterback Austin Allen.

The draft will take place on October 15 and 16 and the full list of eligible players will be finished on October 11.

Although most players will be drafted, quarterbacks can be assigned by the XFL to the eight different teams. The draft will have a five-phased draft (skill players, offensive line, defensive front, defensive backfield, open draft) to fill out the team's 71-man rosters.

Below are the players from Arkansas colleges that have entered the XFL draft:

Austin Allen, QB, Univ. of Arkansas

Sam Irwin-Hill, P, Univ. of Arkansas

Eric Jackson, DE, Univ. of Central Arkansas

Cody Brown, SAF, Arkansas State

Javon Rolland-Jones, LB, Arkansas State

Lanard Bonner, OT, Arkansas State

Waylon Roberson, DT, Arkansas State

