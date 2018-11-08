Austin Capps moves to offensive line — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chad Morris announced Saturday that defensive lineman Austin Capps has been moved to the offensive line.

"For depth purposes for the offensive line, we went ahead and moved Austin Capps to the O-line, from D-line to O-line," said Morris following Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp. "That’ll be a permanent move as we continue to develop depth. He’s been there the past couple of days and we got quite a few reps in there today. We’re putting him at left guard. From when he got in, he got quite a few reps today.”

First-year defensive coordinator John Chavis sees this as move that ultimately improves the Razorbacks. "You have to make some moves to improve your football team and that's what that did for us," said Chavis. "Obviously we'd like to have Capps on defense but right now he's going to help this team more on the other side of the football. I'm excited for the opportunity that he's getting but the move made our football team better."

Capps does have some experience on offense. The former four-star recruit played both sides of the ball while in high school at Star City (Ark.).

