Austin, Ole Miss women upend No. 13 Arkansas in SEC tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Shakira Austin scored a career-high 29 points and Ole Miss smothered No. 13-ranked Arkansas with a 69-60 upset in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Disappointing performance for the Razorbacks who are one and done in Greenville. Interesting to see how it will effect their NCAA seeding.@THV11 — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) March 5, 2021

Donnetta Johnson scored 12 for Ole Miss, including the Rebels’ final four points. The 11th-seeded Rebels take on third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Amber Ramirez, who was coming off a career-high 35 points in the regular season finale, be held to seven points by halftime and 10 for the game. The Razorbacks were 7 of 31 from deep. Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 22 points and Destiny Slocum added 13.

