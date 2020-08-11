Authentic goes wire-to-wire to win Breeders' Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Authentic has won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, going wire-to-wire for a 2¼-length victory over Improbable that gave trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish at Keeneland. The Kentucky Derby champion and Preakness runner-up broke out of the gate quickly and set the pace for others to follow. Stablemate Maximum Security pursued for a while before Global Security overtook him and then was passed by Improbable entering the stretch. Authentic never let up with John Velazquez aboard and extended his lead by the end. Authentic earned his fifth win in seven starts this year and made a strong case as the year’s top 3-year-old.