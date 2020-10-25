Backup QB throws winning TD pass with 6 seconds left for EKU

Backup Dakota Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Matt Wilcox Jr. with six seconds remaining and Eastern Kentucky rallied to beat Central Arkansas 31-28.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Backup Dakota Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Matt Wilcox Jr. with six seconds remaining and Eastern Kentucky rallied to beat Central Arkansas 31-28.

Breylin Smith hit Tyler Hudson with a 50-yard pass to the EKU 2 then scored himself with 1:42 remaining to give Central Arkansas its first lead of the game. Allen then led the Colonels 77 yards on eight plays before finding Wilcox alone in the end zone.

Allen came on after starter Parker McKinney was knocked out of the game after a hard hit seconds before the end of the first half.

