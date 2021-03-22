Baker and No. 13 Wright State stun No. 4 Arkansas 66-62

AUSTIN, Texas — Angel Baker made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left and No. 13 Wright State stunned No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 in the biggest upset of the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory Monday for the Horizon League tournament champions, who were playing in just their third NCAA Tournament. Baker scored 26 points and the Raiders are the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012. Coming into the tournament, No. 13 seeds were 9-104 all time.