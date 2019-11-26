ATLANTA — Mason Jones sank a desperation 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift Arkansas to a 62-61 victory at Georgia Tech Monday night.

Jones scored 24 on the night and added six rebounds. Isaiah Joe just missed his first career double-double as he had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Arkansas took a one-point lead, 8-7, at the 16:12 mark of the first half and did not surrender it until Tech’s James Banks made a jumper with 21 seconds left in overtime, putting the Yellow Jackets up 61-59. Tech’s defense was tough on the perimeter after Banks’ jumper, forcing Jones to bank in a shot from the right wing to secure the win.

The game-winner was Jones’ third game-winner in the closing seconds of his career.

Arkansas returns home to play Northern Kentucky in the final game of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow on Saturday, Nov. 30. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

