FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Barry Lunney Jr’s time at Arkansas is at an end. The long-time Hog will be joining Jeff Traylor’s staff at UTSA as offensive coordinator.

Lunney served as interim head coach for the final two games of the 2019 season at Arkansas after the firing of Chad Morris. He interviewed for the full-time job at Arkansas, which AD Hunter Yurachek said went exceptionally well.

Ultimately, Yurachek said that Sam Pittman "checked more of the boxes" that he was looking for in the Razorbacks next head coach. Pittman did say that he and Lunney were friends from their time together working under Bret Bielema, but Lunney decided to go a different direction and is off to be a Roadrunner.

Before serving as interim head coach, Lunney spent seven season’s as the tight end coach at Arkansas. He was hired by Bret Bielema, then retained when Chad Morris took over.

Lunney got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Arkansas, after a successful career a Hog quarterback. His offensive coordinator role at UTSA won’t be a new one: he also served as OC for four state champion Bentonville teams, and for two years at San Jose State.

Lunney will join Jeff Traylor in San Antonio. Traylor took the head coaching job on Monday, after spending the last two seasons coaching running backs at Arkansas.