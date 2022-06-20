Arkansas falls to Ole Miss, 13-5 in Men's College World Series

The Diamond Hogs fell to the Rebels 13-5 on Monday in Omaha.

Example video title will go here for this video

OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, Arkansas fell to Ole Miss 13-5 in the second College World Series.

The Diamond Hogs had a bit of a rough start in the game against the Rebels.

Cabot native, Zack Morris was the starting pitcher for Arkansas.

In the top of the first inning, the Rebels got on the board first.

Kevin Graham put Ole Miss up 1-0 after an RBI single. Not long after, Morris walked another and the bases were loaded. Ole Miss then got their second run.

Morris only pitched for .2 of an inning, after the Rebels went up 2-0, Evan Taylor came in to pitch. Taylor got the groundout to eventually end the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Michael Turner put the Hogs on the board with an RBI double. The bright sun made it hard to see for Ole Miss LF Kevin Graham and it gave time for Braydon Webb to score for Arkansas making it 2-1.

However, in the top of the second, Mississippi's runs kept on coming. Tim Elko added a two-run homer to put the Rebels up 4-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Arkansas came up with two runs of their own.

Peyton Stovall got an RBI groundout to bring home Robert Moore and then Zack Gregory added the sacrifice bunt to score Jalen Battles, which put Arkansas up 4-3.

In the top of the third, Arkansas changed pitchers again. RHP Kole Ramage came in for the inning. However, the Rebels still kept it going. Calvin Harris hit a two-RBI double, which gave Ole Miss the 6-3 lead.

In the fourth inning, Arkansas changed pitchers again. Jaxon Wiggins dominated the inning, allowing no runs in the top of the fourth.

However, in the top of the fifth, it got ugly again for Arkansas.

Calvin Harris added a two-ru to put the Rebels up 6-3, and Ole Miss would lead from there.