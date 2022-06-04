Arkansas Travelers prepare for Opening Day

The Arkansas Travelers are set to open up their season on Friday against the Frisco RoughRiders. They'll have their home opener on Monday against Springfield

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's a new season, with a new video board at Dickey-Stephens Park.

What isn't new is Travs manager, Collin Cowgill.

It's year two for him and he's excited to get the season going.

"It's always a unique feeling, it's never not exciting. I'm pumped to be here. My family is here my kids are here. We're happy to be back in Little Rock and ready to get going.

Players move around all the time in the farm system, returning Travs players are thankful to be back in a place they feel familiar with.

"It still doesn't feel real that we play in a couple of days, but we're ready to play a couple of games in Frisco and open up with our fans here. You want to move up that's the goal, but the biggest thing I've learned is to be where your feet are. There's a lot of great competition here," Infielder Jake Scheiner said.

"Now I know the city, spending a couple of months here last year. Starting the season last year, now I know where to go eat, where to feel comfortable so when I come to the game I feel ready to play. It feels great to be here with the guys. It's awesome to be back here in Arkansas," Catcher Jake Anchia said.