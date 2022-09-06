Cabot native helps lead Diamond Hogs to Super Regionals

LHP Zack Morris started for Arkansas in the Regional Final against OSU

CABOT, Ark. — In the Stillwater Regional Final against Oklahoma State, Cabot native Zack Morris made his first start as a Razorback.

The junior pitched 3.1 innings and the Cowboys didn't score at all when morris was on the mound.

The Hogs were able to hold on to the momentum and make it out of the Stillwater regional alive, after beating the Cowboys 7-3.

The Left-Handed Pitcher might've gotten the start for the hogs, but he got his start in baseball in Cabot, Arkansas at four years old. He's worked hard on the diamond ever since.

"From day one he's always really enjoyed playing baseball. When he was about seven he got into travel ball, starting at eight we saw live arm games and saw that he had the potential to be a pretty good pitcher. It's gotten better every year," Zack's dad, William Morris said.

Zack excelled at Cabot high. He won a state title with the Panthers in 2017.

"He was a kid who never wanted to be outworked by anyone. He's been a sponge. He and I still talk on a weekly bases. One of the last texts he sent with me said I just want to keep getting get better," Cabot baseball coach Ronnie Goodwin said.

Morris's success on the field led him to Fayetteville, and the town of Cabot is proud to call him one of their own.

"Personally we know a lot of people in Cabot. They all text us saying you let him know were 'pulling for him, we're proud of him' It's unreal how many texts we get supporting him," William Morris said.

"Every time he has a break he's and he's back home in Cabot, he's always calling asking 'Can I get in the weight room? Can I get on the field? Can I get in the indoor to do my throwing stuff and plyometrics?' We're blessed that he's an example for the kids coming up" Goodwin said.