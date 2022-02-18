Diamond Hog Fans excited for the season

Arkansas baseball fans are hopeful for this 2022 season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Opening day is finally here! The Arkansas baseball team opened up their season against Illinois State at Baum Walker Stadium. With the Hogs being ranked 2nd in the D1 baseball poll, Razorback fans were pumped to see the Diamond Hogs back in action

Fans from all over the Natural state and beyond came out the see Arkansas open up the season

"It is crazy I didn't know how serious people took it here. Hog fans are roaring, they're amazing," Ellie Craggs, a Hog fan from Scotland said.

"I got here at 4:30 this morning had to cook sausage and breakfast, bore the 15-degree weather. I'm excited I think DVH is excited for this lineup as he is for any lineup. That tells me we have good guys here," Bobby Smittle a Diamond Hog fan from Cave Springs, Arkansas said.

After a heartbreaking end to the 2021 season, with Arkansas falling to North Carolina State in the Super Regional, expectations are still high

"I'm so excited, I think they'll come back better than ever. I was at that game, I think they'll make it to Omaha this year," Rylie Freeman a freshman student at the University of Arkansas said.