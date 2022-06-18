Diamond Hogs dominate Stanford in College World Series opener, 17-2

The Hogs got red hot and never looked back, beating Stanford 17-2. This is the first time Arkansas has won a game in the College World Series since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

OMAHA, Neb. — The Diamond Hogs got the ball rolling early in the Men's College World Series with an 15-2 win over Stanford.

The game was tied until the fifth inning. That was when Arkansas scored five runs, which started off with a home run from Chris Lanzilli to put the Hogs up 4-1.

Robert Moore then scored on a wild pitch and the Zack Gregory added an RBI single to center field, all in the same inning, bringing Arkansas to a 6-1 lead.

The Razorbacks held on to the lead from there, defeating Stanford, a team that Arkansas lost to back in February.

Connor Noland started on the mound for Arkansas. He pitched 7.2 innings, threw one strikeout, and allowed only six hits, and one run.