Former Bryant Pitcher Heads to the Hill

Arkansas baseball opening day is almost here, it will also be the first season for former Bryant Pitcher Austin Ledbetter

BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant Athletics is known for its success. The Hornets have won four state titles in football and four in baseball. They've also sent many players to play college ball. Including Arkansas freshman Austin Ledbetter. The 2022 season will be his first as a Hog and he's already made his Hometown of Bryant proud.

Arkansas freshman pitcher Austin Ledbetter sported the blue and white for the hornets for years, and with the opening weekend upon us for the hogs, it's now time for him to officially wear that Razorback Red.

In high school, he was the top right-handed pitcher in the state and he was the quarterback for the state champion Hornets.

Bryant baseball head coach Travis Queck says Ledbetter's work ethic is unreal.

"Austin always had something that coaches call the It factor. There were expectations on his end that allowed him to prep on a high level. He prepares as if it was game seven of the World Series in whatever game he was playing."

He won't be the only Hornet up in Fayetteville either., former Bryant pitcher will McEntire is also on the team.

"Both of those guys have off and on represented this community in good light thru their athletic endeavors and who they are as people," Queck said.

Coach Queck says it's a big deal to have former Hornets playing at the collegiate level.