Former Hog Andrew Benintendi is heading to the World Series contender in the Bronx.

BRONX, N.Y. — The Royals made the first big move of the trade deadline Monday night, sending Arkansas great Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees. Kansas City received three minor leaguers in return.

Benintendi recently played in his first career All-Star Game and is hitting .320 with 39 RBIs this season.

Benintendi will likely make his Yankees debut over the weekend when New York goes up against the Royals.