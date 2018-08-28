NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – We’ve seen the viral law enforcement lip-sync challenge trending all over social media. But let’s create a new challenge that involves mascots.

Just hit us with the truth, the Arkansas Travelers have the best mascots in minor league baseball.

Now, you’re more than welcome to jump on the Travs bandwagon.

We’ll give you one more reason, and it’s because no other could get their groove on like Ace and Otey. These two have known each other for over two decades. So, what do you do when you’ve known one another forever and want to get fans excited? You dance. The video was posted just for fun on Facebook by one of the mascots very best friends, Courtney Speyer.

But we're going to use it for a different reason. It’s time to get N*SYNC – we’re calling out some mascots to challenge these sick dances moves. We’re calling out some in the MiLB Texas League -- Sinker the Lake Creature and Strike the Sasquatch with the NWA Naturals, Henry the Puffy Taco and Ballapeno with the San Antonio Missions.

And just for fun, how about Big Red and SueE with the University of Arkansas and Howl and Scarlett with Arkansas State University.

