FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Coming off the programs’ most successful season in recent history, more excitement is on the horizon for Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball this coming year. Fans can renew their season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign starting June 7.

Season ticket holders should receive an email starting today (Thursday, June 3) with details on how to renew. If you have further questions, please contact the Arkansas Razorback Ticket Center by email raztk@uark.edu or by calling either toll free (800) 982-4647 (HOGS) or locally at (479) 575-5151.

Due to the unusual nature of last season's ticketing process and seating protocols, 2019-20 season ticket holders who renewed their tickets before last year's July 31 deadline are eligible to renew their previous seats (from 2019-20) for the 2021-22 season.

All fans for both sports who renew their tickets on the first day of the renewal period (June 7), will have transaction fees waived.

The men’s and women’s programs were a combined 28-2 in Bud Walton Arena in 2020-21 and both programs were among the nation’s top five in attendance last year.

Third-year head coach Eric Musselman led the Razorbacks to the program’s best season since 1995. Arkansas advanced to an NCAA Elite 8 finish in 2021, had a #6 ranking in the final USA TODAY coaches poll and posted 25 wins last season. Also, despite COVID protocols, Arkansas led in the NCAA in attendance and the Razorbacks went 16-1 in Bud Walton Arena, the program’s best home record since 2012-13.

The 2021-22 season has already begun for the Razorbacks as the team is on campus taking classes and going through workouts. The pundits believe the upcoming season will be just as successful as last year. ESPN puts Arkansas #9 in its early top 25 while CBS Sports has the Hogs at #10.

On the women’s side, head coach Mike Neighbors is entering year five on The Hill with his highest-rated players in program history. After a 19-9 season, which included wins over defending national champion Baylor and top-ranked UConn, Arkansas made its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2003 and finished among the nation’s top 25. The Hogs were 12-1 at home and ranked fifth in the NCAA in attendance.