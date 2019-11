FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The attached video is an interview with Chaney, before he was suspended.

on file fIn a press release, it was announced that Coach Eric Musselman has suspended sophomore forward Reggie Chaney "for violating team rules."

Chaney played all 34 games in the 2018-2019 season and earned starts versus Texas State and at Ole Miss.

