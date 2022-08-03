North Little Rock girls basketball team ready for 6A state title game against Fort Smith Northside

The Charging Wildcats will hope to win their first championship since 2018

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday the North Little Rock girls basketball team will play for a state championship for the first time since 2018, in that year both the girls and boys teams swept the titles.

The North Little Rock girls will have to get through powerhouse Fort Smith Northside first.

The Grizzlies are searching for their third state title in four years.

"You got two historic programs battling each other out. There are three things you can count on death, taxes, and Rickey Smith in the Finals at Northside. It's a great challenge and great honor to be there and I think our kids are excited about the opportunity to win a state championship," North Little Rock girls basketball coach Daryl Fimple said.

However, the charging wildcats have beaten the Northside three times this season.

NLR senior, Amauri Williams who is a Vanderbilt commit, will play in her first state championship game, she says her team believes they can win it.

"We have a chance. Last year, we had a great chance. It didn't turn out the way we wanted to, but we got here and now we're gonna take our chance and do the best we can with it. We've been working hard for the past four years it will feel like an accomplishment my last year to finish the job" Williams said.

Coach Fimple says the Charging wildcats are selfless, and that will be a key in this game

The Lady Charging Wildcats will continue to #BattleOn! They’re headed to the Championship! 💙💛 They defeated Har-Ber 61-54. Catch them in action next week in Hot Springs! pic.twitter.com/SjXexJ4lzP — North Little Rock HS (@theNLRHS) March 5, 2022

"This team is really really close and they care about each other. We're at our best when they're sharing the basketball and they're willing to do that.