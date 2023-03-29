UAPB guard Shaun Doss to play in HBCU All-Star game

The second annual HBCU All-Star game will be held at Texas Southern University in Houston on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Shaun Doss is heading to Houston for the second annual HBCU All-Star game on Sunday at Texas Southern University.

The graduate student was one of 24 athletes selected to compete in the game during the Final Four weekend.

"Once the invite came, I felt honored because there are a lot of guys in HBCU basketball and that's a lot of great guys," Doss said. "For me to get picked, it's an honor. I thank God for that. Now I have to seize the opportunity."

Doss scored a league-high 17.7 points per game this season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Marion, Arkansas native was also named to the all-SWAC first team.

Doss said UAPB second-year head coach Solomon Bozeman has helped him grow on and off the court.

"Regular season is built to test you," Doss said. "It teaches you what kind of team we have. As for coach Solo, he's a great coach and a great guy. Outside of basketball, he's a big brother to us."

Doss will play on Team Willis Reed in the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game, which comprises two conferences, the SWAC and Division II CIAA. They'll go against Team Dick Barnett, consisting of athletes from HBCUs in the MEAC, CAA, OVC, and DII SIAC.

"HBCU basketball is kind of overlooked," Doss said. "Over the past few years, it's a big thing now. We, as HBCU athletes, must show that we can compete with the best of the best."