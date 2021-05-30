Baum-Walker Stadium named NCAA Regional host site

Arkansas has hosted regionals in each of the past three postseasons and eight times overall.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Baum-Walker Stadium has been tabbed as one of 16 host sites for NCAA Regionals, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced on Saturday. Regionals are slated to be contested from Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7.

Arkansas has hosted regionals in each of the past three postseasons and eight times overall. If the Razorbacks claim a regional championship, NCAA Super Regionals will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium for the fifth time in its history.