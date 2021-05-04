Baybe Iyiola enters the transfer portal

Iyiola's lone appearance in the 2020-21 season was in Arkansas' blowout win at South Carolina on March 2

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Another basketball Hog has entered the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, junior forward Abayomi "Baybe" Iyiola announced via Twitter that he would be leaving the program.

Iyiola saw action in just one game during the 2020-2021 season, at South Carolina in the Razorbacks' blowout win on March 2.

Iyiola transferred to Arkansas from Stetson prior to the 2019-2020 season and was forced to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules. He then tore his ACL prior to the start of 2020-21.