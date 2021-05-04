Bear baseball games postponed, canceled

CONWAY, Arkansas — The University of Central Arkansas has postponed one baseball game and canceled three others scheduled for the upcoming week due to a covid-19 issue within the program.



UCA was scheduled for four non-conference games this week, including a single game at Arkansas State in Jonesboro on Tuesday night and a three-game weekend series at Top 25 Oklahoma State beginning Friday in Stillwater, Okla. The UCA-ASU game was postponed, with hopes of rescheduling, while the UCA-OSU series was canceled because of no open weekends remaining in the season.