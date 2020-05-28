CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas was picked 10th in the HEROSports.com Top 25 and had three players named to the preseason All-America team on Thursday.

UCA, which finished 9-4 overall last season and was co-champion of the Southland Conference with a 7-2 league record, was the highest ranked SLC team. Sam Houston State was 23rd and Nicholls State received votes.

UCA’s preseason All-Americans include second-team cornerback Robert Rochell, third-team quarterback Breylin Smith and third-team wide receiver Lujuan Winningham.

Rochell, a 2019 All-American from Shreveport, La., tied for the conference lead with five interceptions and was second in passes defended with 18. Rochell also finished with 44 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

Smith, a sophomore from Conway, Ark., set the school single-season records for passing yards with 3,704 and tied the UCA record for passing touchdowns with 32. Smith completed 64.5 percent of his passes and had two 400-plus yard passing games and three more of 300-plus yards.

Winningham, a sophomore from Humble, Texas, played in just eight games due to a broken arm, but had 50 receptions for 814 yards and eight touchdowns. Winningham caught at least eight passes in four of the eight games, including 8 for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns in the season-opening win at FBS Western Kentucky.