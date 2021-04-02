Bears add 21 on National Signing Day

The University of Central Arkansas added 21 new Football Bears to the program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA national signing period.

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas added 21 new Football Bears to the program on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA national signing period.

UCA head coach Nathan Brown and his staff added three mid-year enrollees, along with 18 high school players who will arrive on campus in the summer. The breakdown by state includes: eight student-athletes from Arkansas, six from Texas, three from Mississippi, two from Alabama and one each from Tennessee and Florida.

By position, the largest group represented is wide receiver with five student-athletes, followed by four defensive backs, three tight ends, three defensive linemen, two running backs, two offensive linemen, one quarterback and one linebacker.

2021 Mid-Year Enrollees



KeMari "KC" Clark (Cornerback) 6'0, 175

Adams County Christian School

Southwest MS Community College (Fayette, MS)

• Stats: 62 Tackles, 2 INT, 6 PBU

• MJCAA All-State selection

• MJCAA Academic Honor Roll

• 3.72 Junior College GPA (Associates Degree)

Other Offers: Texas Southern, Albany State, West Alabama, SAGU

Tyler Gee (Quarterback) 6'2, 205

Cabot High School (Cabot, AR)

• 2020 Passing Stats: 201/323, 3,412 Yards, 34 TD

• 2020 Rushing Stats: 50 Carries, 189 Yards, 5 TD

• 247 Listed Prospect

• Rivals 2 Star Rated Prospect

• 2019, 2020 7A AAA All State Selection

• Elite 11 Regional Invite

• Hootens Magazine 7A QB Selection

• Hootens Magazine 18th Rated Prospect in AR

• Early High School Graduate

• National Honor Society Member

• 3.8 High School GPA

Other Offers: SEMO, Missouri State, Eastern Illinois, UT Martin, UAPB

Darius Hale (Running back) 5'11, 215

Pearland High School (Pearland, TX)

• 247 & Rivals 3 Star Prospect

• 247 88th Rated RB in the country

• 247 226th Rated Prospect in Texas

• Career Stats: 176 Carries, 1,220 Yards, 12 TD

• 2020 6A Region 3 District 23 Selection

• Dave Campbell Magazine Top 15 RB Recruit in Texas

• Early High School Gradate

Other Offers: Houston, Tulsa, Baylor, Illinois State, Stephen F Austin, Sam Houston State, Lamar, Prairie View A&M

2021 Signing Class



Kylin James (Running back) 6'0, 210

Dumas High School (Dumas, AR)

• 247 & Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2020 Rushing Stats: 236 Carries, 2,425 Yards, 26 TD

• 2020 Receiving Stats: 22 Catches, 226 Yards, 2 TD

• Career Rushing: 571 Carries, 4,735 Yards, 53 TD

• Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2018, 2019, 2020 4A AAA All-State Selection

• Arkansas Varsity Offensive Player of the Year Finalist

• Hootens Offensive Player of the Year Finalist

• 1st Team All Arkansas Preps RB

• 4A All State Basketball Player

• National Honor Society Member

• DECA Club Member

• 3.94 High School GPA

Other Offers: Murray State, Southeast Missouri, Eastern Illinois, UAPB, William & Mary

Jalin Moore (Wide Receiver) 6'3, 180

Wilmer Hutchins High School (Dallas, TX)

• 2020 Receiving Stats: 27 Catches, 808 Yards, 13 TD

• Rivals 2 Star Prospect

• 247 Listed Prospect

• 1st Team 4A-1 District 8 Selection

• Dallas Morning News Prep Prospect Watch List

• Dallas/Fort Worth Honor Roll

• 3.48 High School GPA

Other Offers: New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Illinois State, Lamar, Abilene Christian

Kam Robinson (Wide Receiver) 5'11, 180

White Hall High School (White Hall, AR)

• 2020 Receiving Stats: 59 Catches, 898 Yards, 13 TD

• 2020 Rushing Stats: 21 Carries, 186 Yards, 4 TD

• 2020 Defensive Stats: 50 Tackles, 4 INT, 19 PBU

• Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 5A AAA All State Selection

• 2020 5A Central WR of the Year

• Hootens 5A Defensive Player of the Year finalist

• 2020 Delta Plex Dream Team

• Beta Club Academic Member

• 3.42 High School GPA

Other Offers: SEMO, Austin Peay, Missouri State, UAPB, UT Martin, Eastern Illinois

Kristian Scott (Wide Receiver) 6'0, 175

Lakeland Christian High School (Lakeland, FL)

• 2020 Stats: 15 Catches, 337 Yards, 3 TD

• 247 Listed Prospect

• Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2020 2nd Team 3A Region 3 Selection

• Letterman in Track

Other Offers: UT Martin, Tennessee State, Mercer

Myles Butler (Wide Receiver) 6'3, 195

Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)

• 2020 Stats: 64 Catches, 1,342 yards, 14 TD

• Career Stats: 119 Catches, 2,314 yards, 23 TD

• Rivals 2 Star Prospect

• 247 Listed Prospect

• 3A Alabama Back of the Year Finalist

• River Region Top 10 Recruit

• 2019, 2020 Alabama 3A All State Selection

• 2018, 2019, 2020 Capitol City Conference All Conference Selection

• 2019, 2020 1st Team All Metro Selection

• 3.1 High School GPA

Other Offers: Indiana, Troy, South Alabama, Austin Peay, Bethune Cookman

Hayden Schrader (Wide Receiver/Tight End) 6'3, 210

Bryant High School (Bryant, AR)

• 2020 Stats: 70 Catches, 1,444 Yards, 20 TD

• Career Stats: 135 Catches, 2,352 Yards, 33 TD

• 2019, 2020 7A AAA All State Selection

• 2020 Arkansas Democrat Gazette Supper Team 1st Team

• 2020 Farm Bureau 7A Player of the Year Finalist

• 2020 Landers Award Finalist

• Hootens 7A Offensive Player of the Year Finalist

• Led Arkansas in receiving yards and 7th in the US

• 3 Time 7A State Champion

• Beta Club Member

• 3.1 High School GPA

Other Offer: Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, UAPB, East Central, Henderson State, Ouachita Baptist, Southwest Baptist

Will Tyndall (Tight End) 6'5, 235

Brandon High School (Brandon, MS)

• UC Elite Showcase Invite

• 2020 All District 3-4

• North/South MS All Star Game Selection

• Priority One All Metro Team

• National Honor Society Member

• 3.6 High School GPA

Other Offers: Arkansas State, Murray State, MS Gulf Coast CC, Pearl River CC, Northeast MS CC, Copiah-Lincoln CC

Connor Clark (Tight End) 6'3, 230

Jonesboro High School (Jonesboro, AR)

• 2020 Stats: 75 Catches, 1004 Yards, 8 TD

• 2019, 2020 6A AAA All-State Selection

• 1st Team All Arkansas Preps TE

• Hootens Magazine 6A TE Selection

• Arkansas Sports Media Super Team Selection

• Jonesboro Sun Best Under the Sun

• National Honor Society Member

• A/B Honor Roll

• 3.85 High School GPA

Other Offers: Incarnate Word, Tarleton State, Missouri Western

Montrell Smith (Tight End) 6'4, 220

Carthage High School (Carthage, TX)

• 2020 Stats: 43 Catches, 546 Yards, 7 TD

• 247 & Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 THSAA All State Selection

• 1st Team All Smoaky TE Selection

• 2nd Team All East Texas

• 2019, 2020 1st Team 4A-2 District 10 Selection

• 3 Time 4A State Champion

Other Offer: Lamar, Northwestern State, Southern, Prairie View, Grambling, Texas Southern

Frazier Rose (Offensive Line) 6'6, 295

Pillow Academy High School (Greenwood, MS)

• 2019, 2020 MAIS 5A All State Selection

• 2019, 2020 5A-1 All District Selection

• Rivals Listed Prospect

• UC Elite Showcase Invite

• Track and Basketball Letterman

• High School Student Council President

• 2020 High School Heisman Winner

• 2018, 2019, 2020 High School Honor Society

• 4.67 Overall GPA

Other Offers: MS Gulfcoast CC, Copiah-Lincoln CC, Mississippi Delta CC, Hinds CC, Northeast CC

Dalton Brown (Offensive Line) 6'4, 300

Nashville High School (Nashville, AR)

• 247 & Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 4A AAA All State Selection

• 2020 4A 5-1 Conference Lineman of the Year

• Hootens Magazine 19th Rated Prospect in AR

• Hawaii Tiki All American Bowl Invite

• Nashville High School Class President

• 2019, 2020 High School Honor Society

• 3.76 High School GPA

Other Offers: SEMO, Northeastern State, UAPB

Bradley Clark (Defensive Tackle) 6'2, 310

Pine Bluff High School (Pine Bluff, AR)

• 2020 Stats: 58 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 22 TFL, 3 FF

• 2019, 2020 6A AAA All State Selection

• 2019, 2020 6A East All Conference Selection

• Hootens Magazine All 6A Super Team

• 2020 Delta Plex Dream Team

• AAA All Star Selection

Other Offers: Northeastern State, UAPB

Barylre "Bear" Davenport (Defensive End/Bandit) 6'4, 225

Chickisaw High School (Chickisaw, AL)

• 2020 Stats: 112 Tackles, 12 TFL, 4 Sacks, 3 FR

• 247 & Rivals 3 Star Prospect

• 247 42nd Rated DE in the country

• 247 26th Rated Prospect in AL

• 3A AHSA 1st Team All State Selection

• 2020 3A Region 1 Defensive Player of the Year

• National Honor Society Member

• National Medical Leader Club

• 3.75 High School GPA

Other Offers: Kansas, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Tulane, Jacksonville State, Samford, Austin Peay

Jake Golday (Defensive End/Bandit) 6'5, 220

Arlington High School (Arlington, TN)

• 2020 Stats: 70 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 FR

• 2020 Receiving Stats: 27 Catches, 571 Yards, 5 TD

• ESPN 3 Star Prospect

• 247 Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 6A Region 7 Selection

• 2020 6A Region 7 Top Player

• 2020 The Commercial Appeal Dream Team Selection

• National Honor Society Member

• Beta Club Member

• Principal's Honor Roll

• 3.83 High School GPA

Other Offers: Air Force, Army, SEMO, Austin Peay, Samford, Wofford, Fordham, UT Martin, North Alabama, Eastern Kentucky, Columbia, Penn

Devin Steen (Linebacker) 6'0, 190

Red Oak High School (Dallas, TX)

• 2020 Stats: 90 Tackles, 12 Sacks, 27 TFL, 3 FR

• 247 3 Star Prospect

• Rivals 3 Star Prospect

• 247 97th Rated LB in the country

• 247 298th Rated Prospect in TX

• 2019, 2020 5A-1 District 4 Selection

• 1st Team All District Academic Honor Roll

Other Offers: Sam Houston State, Lamar, Prairie View, Texas Southern

James Jordan (Safety) 5'11, 180

Robinson High School (Little Rock, AR)

• 2020 Stats: 79 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 4 INT, 3 Def TD

• 2020 All Purpose Offensive Stats: 1,062 Yards, 13 TD

• 247 Listed Prospect

• 4A AAA All State Selection

• 4A Region 7 Defensive Player of the Year

• Hootens Magazine Top 25 AR prospect

• Hootens Defensive Player of the Year Finalist

• Beta Club Member

• 3.71 High School GPA

Other Offers: UNLV, South Dakota State, Austin Peay, SEMO, Missouri State

Brett Lynch (Safety) 5'9, 180

Cedar Hill High School (Cedar Hill, TX)

• 2020 Stats: 70 Tackles, 2 INT, 7 PBU

• 247 & Rivals Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 6A Region 2-11 All District 1st Team Selection

• 2020 Focus Daily News All Area Team DB

• SportsDayHS.com Dream Team Selection

• A/B Honor Roll

• 3.02 High School GPA

Other Offers: Abilene Christian, Illinois State, Stephen F. Austin, Northwestern State, Prairie View

Sean Smith (Cornerback) 6'0, 180

Mansfield Summit High School (Arlington, TX)

• 2020 Stats: 42 Tackles, 4 TFL, 4 INT, 14 PBU

• 2020 Special Teams: 576 Total Yards, 3 TD

• Rivals 2 Star Prospect

• 247 Listed Prospect

• 2019, 2020 5A-1 Region 1 All District Selection

• 2019 All District Track Selection (200m)

• A/B Honor Roll

• 3.1 High School GPA

Other Offers: Arkansas State, Lamar, Missouri State, Tarleton State, Texas Southern

