Bears add third home football game

CONWAY, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas will be on “The Stripes” one more time this fall, it was announced Monday.

The Bears will host the Missouri Western Griffons on Saturday, Oct. 31 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium. The UCA-MWSU matchup gives the Bears 10 scheduled football games, with three home contests.

“We are excited to be able to host another team in Estes Stadium on First Security Field,’ said Dr. Brad Teague, UCA’s director of athletics. “The more we can play on this beautiful Central Arkansas campus is important for our student-athletes and fans.

“I am happy about this opportunity especially since the Eastern Kentucky game moved to November 14. It’s nice to still have a game on October 31 to maintain our Homecoming date.’

Missouri Western is an NCAA Division II team that competes in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. The Bears and Griffons have never met in football.