Bears drop final game against Ladyjacks

CONWAY, Arkansas — The Central Arkansas softball team was back at Farris Field on Sunday with the third and final game against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks. The Bears fell to 27-17 overall and 15-6 in the Southland, while the Ladyjacks improved to 29-9 overall and 20-1 in the SLC, after SFA won today’s contest 6-0.

SFA managed to get two runners on in the top of the first, but Rio Sanchez was able to get out of the inning without any damage.

In the top of the third inning, the Ladyjacks collected five runs on five hits to take a 5-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning.

Reagan Sperling led off the bottom of the third with a single to left center for the Bears’ first hit of the game. Jenna Wildeman followed with a bunt single, which advanced Sperling to third. Wildeman then stole second and gave UCA runners on second and third with no outs. The Bears were unable to capitalize after Kaylyn Shepherd drew a walk to load the bases.

The Bears threatened again in the bottom of the fourth, but stranded two runners. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Mary Kate Brown singled and Shepherd drew a walk to start the inning for UCA. Like the fourth, the Bears could not get a run across and stranded two more runners.

SFA added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on a ground out and took a 6-0 lead to the bottom of the inning. Neither team was able to get any runs the remainder of the game.

Sanchez picked up the loss and fell to 4-4 on the year. She went 2.1 innings in the circle with three strikeouts and no walks. She surrendered five runs on six hits. Kayla Beaver threw 3.2 innings in relief and gave up one run on three hits. Jordan Johnson added an inning in relief and struck out two batters.

Wildeman, Brown, Sperling, Cylla Hill, and Tylar Vernon all had one hit. Shepherd drew a team-high two walks.

Kassidy Wilbur improved to 25-3 on the season with a complete-game shutout. She struck out 10 batters, walked six, and gave up five hits. Gaby Garcia led SFA with a 2-for-2 performance.