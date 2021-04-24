Bears fall to Lumberjacks in game two

CONWAY, Arkansas — Stephen F. Austin got a complete game from junior Joe Todd in an 8-2 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday in Game 2 of their Southland Conference series at Bear Stadium.



Todd, a right hander from Shawnee, Kan., allowed nine hits and two runs and tossed 114 pitches in his first complete game.



The Lumberjacks (13-21, 10-12) scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, then added five more runs in the final three innings against a trio of UCA pitchers. UCA starter, senior Mark Moyer, went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out four.



UCA, which beat SFA 10-9 in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener, picked up a run in the fourth inning when junior designated hitter Taylor Daniell had a two-out double and scored on Kolby Johnson’s base hit through the left side of the infield. Johnson, a sophomore left fielder from Pearland, Texas, finished 3 for 4 for a big chunk of the Bears’ offense.



Trailing 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth against a tiring Todd, UCA scratched out one more run. Daniell drew a one-out walk and Johnson singled into left field. Hunter Hicks was also walked before freshman Drew Sturgeon hit an RBI single into right field to score Daniell. But a double play on a hard ground ball to third base ended the threat.



SFA finished with 15 hits, including three each from Skylar Black and Sean Moore. Sturgeon went 2 for 4 for the Bears.



The Bears and Lumberjacks will finish up the series with a noon doubleheader on Sunday.



