x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Sports

Bears fall to Lumberjacks in game two

The Lumberjacks scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, then added five more runs in the final three innings against a trio of UCA pitchers
Credit: Central Arkansas athletics

CONWAY, Arkansas — Stephen F. Austin got a complete game from junior Joe Todd in an 8-2 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday in Game 2 of their Southland Conference series at Bear Stadium.

Todd, a right hander from Shawnee, Kan., allowed nine hits and two runs and tossed 114 pitches in his first complete game.

The Lumberjacks (13-21, 10-12) scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, then added five more runs in the final three innings against a trio of UCA pitchers. UCA starter, senior Mark Moyer, went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out four.

UCA, which beat SFA 10-9 in 10 innings in Friday’s series opener, picked up a run in the fourth inning when junior designated hitter Taylor Daniell had a two-out double and scored on Kolby Johnson’s base hit through the left side of the infield. Johnson, a sophomore left fielder from Pearland, Texas, finished 3 for 4 for a big chunk of the Bears’ offense.

Trailing 8-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth against a tiring Todd, UCA scratched out one more run. Daniell drew a one-out walk and Johnson singled into left field. Hunter Hicks was also walked before freshman Drew Sturgeon hit an RBI single into right field to score Daniell. But a double play on a hard ground ball to third base ended the threat.

SFA finished with 15 hits, including three each from Skylar Black and Sean Moore. Sturgeon went 2 for 4 for the Bears.

The Bears and Lumberjacks will finish up the series with a noon doubleheader on Sunday.