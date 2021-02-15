Bears-Lumberjacks moved to March 1

CONWAY, Arkansas — The University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball game vs. Stephen F. Austin scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.



The Bears and Lumberjacks will now meet for the second time on Monday, March 1 at 3 p.m. at the Farris Center as part of a doubleheader with the UCA-McNeese women’s game, which follows at 5:30 p.m..



UCA is next scheduled to travel to Thibodaux, La., to take on the Nicholls Colonels at 5 p.m. Saturday at Stopher Gymnasium.