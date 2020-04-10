Bears put up a fight but can't hold off late rally from North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — Trey Lance threw for two touchdowns, ran for two more and three-time FCS defending champion North Dakota State rallied with a 21-point fourth quarter to beat Central Arkansas 39-28. The Bison’s lone fall game was a de facto audition for Lance, judged to be a potential first-round pick if the redshirt sophomore declares for the NFL Draft. Lance rushed for 143 yards on 15 carries and was 15-of-30 passing for 149 yards. Breylin Smith was 25 of 38 for 226 yards, three scores and two interceptions for Central Arkansas.