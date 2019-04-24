PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears used a 14-hit attack on Tuesday afternoon to down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 13-3 at the Torii Hunter Complex.



UCA (21-20) had 10 different players with at least one hit, nine different players score a run and nine different players with a run batted in as it won its fourth consecutive game and sixth in the past seven outings. The Bears swept the season series with the Golden Lions after an earlier 8-1 victory in Conway.



The Bears scored all the runs they needed with a five-run third inning, before adding four in the sixth and a combined four over the final three innings. In the third, the Bears batted around, including a two-run single by Marco Navarro, a sacrifice fly by Brett D'Amico and another two-run base hit by Joshmar Doran. The Golden Lions (6-32) picked up a run in the bottom of the third but UCA put up four more in the sixth.



Junior center fielder Josh Ragan started it with an RBI triple that scored Jay Anderson. Beau Orlando followed with a base hit to center to bring in Ragan. Freshman pinch hitter Hunter Hicks and freshman right fielder Kolby Johnson had consecutive RBI singles to make it 9-1. Christian Brasher opened the seventh inning with a single to right center and eventually scored on a UAPB fielding error.



Two more came across in the eighth, courtesy of an infield single by Christian Brasher and a double steal by Doran of second and Alonso Bibiano of home. In the ninth, Tyler Smith doubled to center, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder's choice.



Ragan, Johnson, Doran and Brasher had two hits apiece for the Bears and Doran and Navarro each had a pair of RBI. The Bears used seven different pitchers, with sophomore Logan Gilbertson (1-1) getting the start and the win, going two innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. UAPB starter Race Tittle (1-2) took the loss, allowing nine runs in 5 2/3 innings. UCA's staff allowed just four hits, three singles and a double.



UCA returns to Southland Conference play this weekend on the road at Houston Baptist. Game times are 2 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Husky Field.