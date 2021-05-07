Bears roll past Privateers in run-rule win

NEW ORLEANS — The University of Central Arkansas Bears started hot Friday night and never cooled off in taking a 15-5 run-rule victory over the New Orleans Privateers in Southland Conference action at Maestri Field.



UCA (18-22, 13-16) won its fourth straight SLC game, and its sixth in its last seven overall. The Bears also improved to 16-2 against the Privateers in a series dating back to 2013, and are now 9-1 in games played at Maestri Field. The Privateers (25-20, 20-13) entered the game in second place in the conference standings but lost their third game in their past five.



The fireworks started early, with UCA putting up nine runs through just two at-bats. UCA scored three in the top of the first but then saw the Privateers top that with four in the bottom of the frame. The Bears then sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six times against three different UNO pitchers in the second. All nine UCA batters reached base at least once in the first two innings, with Conner Emmet getting three hits and three runs batted in in just four innings.



Already leading 9-4, UCA put up four more runs in the top of the fourth on five hits, with Emmet and A.J. Mendolia recording an RBI each and Kolby Johnson knocking in a pair.



After UNO’s four-run first, the combination of senior Brad Verel and junior Logan Gilbertson shut down the Privateers’ offense, allowing just one run and three hits the rest of the way. Verel, a left-hander from Broken Arrow, Okla., tossed two perfect innings in the second and third to earn his second victory. Gilbertson took over in the fourth and went the rest of the way, allowing just a lead-off home run in the sixth and striking out three for his first career save.



UCA added its final two runs in the sixth, with base hits from Emmet and Nathanie Sagdahl and RBIs from Taylor Daniell on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and an RBI groundout by Kolby Johnson.



Every UCA player had at least one hit and a run scored and six knocked in at least one run. The Bears also drew nine walks and stranded nine baserunners. Emmet, who was 4 for 6 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored, had his team-high 12th multi-hit game of the season but first with four hits. Johnson was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored, while Mendolia had two hits and scored three times.



The Bears and Privateers will play a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.