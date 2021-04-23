Bears take down Lumberjacks in 10 innings

UCA trailed 9-4 in the middle of the sixth inning, before scoring the final six runs of the game, including three in the ninth to send the game to extras

CONWAY, Arkansas — Clutch late-inning hitting carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a come-from-behind 10-9 victory over Stephen F. Austin in 10 innings on Friday afternoon in Southland Conference action at Bear Stadium.

The Bears totaled 15 hits against the Lumberjacks, with eight of those coming after the seventh inning. UCA, trailing 9-4 in the middle of the sixth inning, scored the final six runs of the game, including three in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

The Bears (12-20, 7-14) collected five hits off SFA closer Todd Gauthe in the ninth inning, then touched reliever Gabe Irwin for the game winner in the 10th. Senior first baseman Coby Potvin got a one-out double to the gap in left center and SFA intentionally walked freshman A.J. Mendolia, who had a career day, going 4 for 5 and scoring a pair of runs.

A fielder's choice moved Potvin to third base before sophomore left fielder Kolby Johnson hit a two-out ground ball to shortstop and beat it out as Potvin came across with the winning run to give UCA its first extra-inning win of the season in its third try.

UCA has now won four straight against SFA, and 11 of the last 13 meetings in the series

Junior right hander Cole Halpin pitched four strong innings of middle relief, holding the Lumberjacks to a single run from the sixth through ninth innings. UCA freshman closer Tyler Cleveland worked the 10th and struck out two and stranded two for the victory.

The Bears got a single run in the first inning when Potvin and Mendolia had consecutive base hits and Potvin scored on a error. The Lumberjacks (12-21, 9-12) scored the next three runs in the second and third before UCA answered with three in the bottom of the inning. Connor Emmet singled, Potvin was hit by a pitch and Mendolia singled to load the bases off SFA starter Angelo Gennari.

Junior Taylor Daniell followed with a two-run double down the left-field line and freshman Drew Sturgeon drew a bases-loaded walk to give UCA a 4-3 lead. But a four-run fifth inning, and two more in the sixth, put the Lumberjacks back in the lead at 9-4.

Emmet answered for the Bears in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run to right center that brought in shortstop R.J. Pearson and closed the gap to 9-6. After a pair of scoreless innings for both teams, the Bears struck again in the bottom of the ninth. Trailing 9-4, UCA opened with three straight base hits by Mendolia, Daniell and Johnson to load the bases. A ground out by Hunter Hicks scored the first run and Sturgeon's two-run single up the middle tied it.

Emmet, Potvin, Daniell, Johnson and Pearson all had two hits for the Bears, while Sturgeon finished with three runs batted in and Potvin scored three times. Skylar Black and Jordan Monacy had home runs for SFA.