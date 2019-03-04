STILLWATER, Okla. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears used a seven-run inning to overpower the No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night, winning 8-4 in front of 1,510 fans at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.



UCA (13-16) has now beaten OSU two of the past three and three of the past five meetings. The Bears had their highest-scoring inning of the season, plating seven runs to expand a 1-0 lead. UCA batted around in the inning but ended up scoring all seven runs with two outs. Already leading 1-0, UCA got a two-run double by junior catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl, followed by consecutive RBI singles by second baseman Jay Anderson and designated hitter Marco Navarro for a 5-0 lead.



Third baseman Beau Orlando then blasted his first home of the season, a three-run shot to left center that put the Bears up 8-0. Orlando, a junior from Houston, Texas, finished 2 for 5 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored. UCA matched OSU with 11 hits, but the Bear were more efficient, hitting .400 with runners in scoring position while the Cowboys struggled at .167. The Cowboys, coming off a weekend where they took two of three from 19th-ranked TCU on the road in Fort Worth, Texas, dropped to 18-9 overall.



The Bears finish with a 3-3 career record at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium, in the 39th and final season for the historic ballpark.



UCA righthanded starter Mark Moyer and lefthanded reliever Brad Verel combined for 10 strikeouts _ five apiece _ and neither walked a batter. OSU did hit two home runs in the fifth inning to close within 8-3 but Verel held them in check until a single run allowed in the ninth. OSU used four pitchers, with starter Logan Gragg picking up the loss. Reliever Mitchell Stone allowed all seven runs in the fourth inning. They combined for 11 strikeouts with 3 walks.



UCA's first run came in the top of the second when Orlando had an infield single and scored all the way from first base on Tyler Smith's base hit, with help from an error on OSU's right fielder Cade Cabbiness.



Freshman right fielder Kolby Johnson and junior center fielder Josh Ragan had two hits each, while Sagdahl picked up two RBI with the fourth-inning double.



UCA returns to Southland Conference action this weekend at home, hosting the McNeese State Cowboys. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Bear Stadium.