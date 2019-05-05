The University of Central Arkansas Bears got a go-ahead home run from senior Jay Anderson to beat Incarnate Word 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at Sullivan Field and even their Southland Conference series at 1-1.



The Cardinals won Game 1 by a 14-6 score, a matchup that was postponed in the sixth inning due to weather on Friday night and resumed on Saturday prior to the second game.



The Bears, who entered the weekend tied with the Cardinals for third place in the SLC standings, got another solid performance from freshman lefthander Noah Cameron (5-1) and sophomore reliever Gavin Stone in the nightcap. Cameron went six innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out six and walking just one. Stone came on in the seventh with two runners on and no outs and got out of that jam and then finished off his team-high fifth save.



The Bears, down 1-0 after two innings, took the lead for good on Anderson's three-run blast to left field _ his first of the season _ that scored Joshmar Doran and Nathaniel Sagdahl. UCA stretched its lead to 4-1 in the fourth on Alonso Bibiano's RBI single. Bibiano went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI. The Cardinals (31-15, 14-9) got one run back in the sixth but UCA quickly answered with a Bibiano solo homer on the second pitch of the next inning to make it 5-2.



UIW scored twice in the eighth to close to within 5-4 but Stone recorded a pair of strikeouts in the ninth to seal it. Sagdahl also had two hits for the Bears, who won with just six hits to UIW's 13.



In the opener that stretched over two days, the top-hitting team in the SLC hit six home runs and totaled 21 hits to put the Bears away early. UCA, which had 14 hits, rallied with four runs in the top of the ninth but could get no closer. Third baseman Beau Orlando went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI, while Anderson, Doran, Bibiano and Sagdahl had two hits apiece. Senior Cody Davenport got the loss to drop to 4-4 on the year.