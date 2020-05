FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football picked up a commitment from in-state wide receiver, Beau Cason, on Thursday afternoon.

Cason, who will be a preferred walk-on, announced his decision on his Twitter account.

The wide receiver out of Shiloh Christian, Cason picked the Razorbacks over preferred walk-on offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Coastal Carolina, per 247 Sports.