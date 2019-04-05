LEXINGTON, Ky. — #5 Arkansas jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as the Razorbacks took game one over Kentucky 5-2.

The Diamond Hogs batted around in the first inning scoring four runs in the top frame. Kentucky starter Jimmy Ramsey lasted just 1.1 IP surrendering five runs on six hits.

Isaiah Campbell on the other hand was terrific for the Razorbacks as the Hogs' ace tossed 7.0 IP striking out six giving up just one run on 5 hits.

For the second straight game Casey Martin hit an inside the park home run as the Sophomore finished 2-5 with an RBI. Casey Opitz continued his hot hitting going 3-4 at the plate.

Arkansas will go for the series win Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM on SEC Network+