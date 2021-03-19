Big 4th quarter leads NLR to 6A championship over Central, 65-55

DJ Smith and Kel'el Ware combined for 45 points as North Little Rock upset Central 65-55 for their 5th state championship under head coach Johnny Rice.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — DJ Smith and Kel'el Ware combined for 45 points as North Little Rock upset Central 65-55 for their 5th state championship under head coach Johnny Rice.

The Charging Wildcats outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the 4th quarter after trailing after the previous three. "This win right ere was the biggest team win in program history. When I say that these are guys that have all been here, they stayed here, and wanted to be here. That was the biggest team win or program win in North Little Rock History."

It's a disappointing fish to a great season for Little Rock Central after capturing the 2019 state title along with Conway. The 6A final in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Head coach Brian Ross believes this is just the foundation for something special for the Tigers.

.@CoachRoss12 & @LRCentralHoops always so classy, had an incredible run in 2021.



Coach Ross told his guys after the game they're laying a foundation for Central for years to come.@THV11 #PrepsOn11 pic.twitter.com/3JGpsjW8YT — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) March 18, 2021