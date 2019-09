LAS VEGAS — Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson will return to the sidelines Saturday night against UNLV.

The Wolves head coach told the team hours before kickoff against the Rebels. A-State gameday sideline reporter and KNEA sports talk host Brad Bobo confirmed the news in a tweet Saturday night around 6:30.

Anderson took a leave of absence from the team August 19th prior to his wife Wendy passing away after a battle with cancer.