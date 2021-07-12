Brady Slavens returning to Arkansas

The first baseman announced on Twitter that he is withdrawing from the MLB Draft to return for his junior season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brady Slavens is back.

The Arkansas first baseman announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he was withdrawing from the MLB Draft to return to the Razorbacks for his junior season.

After a lot of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to come back to Arkansas for my Junior season!! Very blessed and can’t wait to get back to work!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/27RDMHG7sO — Brady Slavens (@brady_slavens) July 12, 2021

Slavens one of several Diamond Hogs in the draft that had the ability to return to Arkansas to continue their playing careers.

He was an offensive force during his first season in Fayetteville.

Slavens first in batting average (.284) among every day players, finishing only behind the hero of the Fayetteville Regional, Charlie Welch, who hit .388 in 67 at bats. He was third on the team in hits (62), first in RBI (63), and tied for third in home runs (14).

His numbers would likely have been higher had it not been for a gruesome ankle injury in Arkansas' SEC Tournament-opening win over Georgia in which he rolled his right ankle on top of the first base bag trying to beat out an infield single in the second inning.