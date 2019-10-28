FRISCO, Texas — Central Arkansas’ Breylin Smith earned Southland Football Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday.



For the first time in his career, Smith is the Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a career-high 405 yards in the Bears’ 29-25 comeback victory over No. 21/25 Sam Houston State. UCA (6-2, 4-1 SLC) scored all 29 points in the second half, erasing a 16-0 halftime deficit, to take sole possession of first place in the league standings. The Bears look to continue their three-game win streak on the road against Lamar at 3 p.m. CT Saturday.