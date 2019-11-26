LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation is pleased to announce the 15 semi-finalists for the 2019 Broyles Award.

The 15 semi-finalists are:

AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs

INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR

MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB

NAVY – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator

SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

From the list of 15, five finalists will be selected and invited to travel to Little Rock, Ark. where the 2019 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 10th at the Marriott Hotel.

The winner of the 2018 Broyles Award was Mike Locksley, Offensive Coordinator at Alabama. Winners from the past five seasons are not eligible for the Broyles Award. For a list of all previous winners and finalists, visit the Broyles Award website.

Proceeds from the 2019 Broyles Award support the mission of the Broyles Foundation; to provide a game plan through education, support, and resources to Alzheimer's caregivers. The Broyles Foundation can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Riceland Foods serves as the presenting sponsor of the 2019 Broyles Award. Riceland is the world’s largest miller and marketer of rice with its products sold across the nation and to more than 75 foreign destinations.

###

About the Broyles Award

The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing Coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing great assistants during his hall of fame career at Arkansas. You can follow the Broyles Award on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the National College Football Awards Association

The National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The 21 awards boast 699 years of tradition-selection excellence. Visit NCFAA.org to learn more about our story.

About the Football Writers Association of America

The Football Writers Association of America, founded in 1941, consists of 1,300 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game. The FWAA works to govern areas that include game-day operations, major awards and its annual All-America team. For more information about the FWAA and its award programs, contact Steve Richardson at tiger@fwaa.com.

RELATED: 20 years later, Stoerner to Lucas still brings hope to Razorback fans

RELATED: Darren McFadden headed to the College Football Hall of Fame