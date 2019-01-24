BRYANT, Ark. — Nearly halfway home through the high school hoops conference season and one thing is becoming very clear, Bryant is for real.

The Hornets now 5-1 in conference play tied for first place in the 6A Central following their road victory over North Little Rock. “I learned that we’re ready to compete. I thought we were ready and I wanted to see it and I think we saw it. I doesn’t mean anything and it doesn’t promise anything but I like this group” says head coach Miachael Abrahamson.

This group’s talent is only matched by their youth. Rodney Lambert is the lone senior on the team and he takes that role very seriously. “I can’t slip up, I’ve always got to be on my A-game every practice and every game I always have to be a leader to them whether I’m playing good or not I always have to stay there for them.”

Luckily for Lambert he’s not alone, “it starts with our defense and starts with our guard play. On the offensive end and you know Catrell Wallace being a presence on the inside that we haven’t had in several years.”

A town with multiple baseball titles and the defending football champs these guys hope to carve out a little piece of history in Bryant. “You know this can’t be the end of it, we got to come back today and work hard and keep it going.”