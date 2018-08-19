BRYANT, Ark. (THV11) – Salt Bowl week has officially arrived as Bryant and Benton go head to head once again inside War Memorial Stadium.

Sunday Bryant honored legends of the past to inspire the players of the future. The Hornets unveiling a new graphics wall featuring former players voted on by a committee. Head coach Buck James thinks this is great motivation for his current players.

“They were chosen on what they were able to do in the classroom and on the game field a lot of them went on to college and played well. They’re great ambassadors for our program and that’s what we want to do is celebrate those kinds of kids in our program for years to come.”

The Salt Bowl kicks off Saturday night at 7:00.

